Man set to appear before Teesside Magistrates Court following home evacuations in Hartlepool
A 34-year-old man is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough, on Wednesday, May 29, charged with possessing ammunition for a firearm despite being banned for five years, possessing a class C controlled drug and wasting police time.
This follows a police incident that took place shortly before midnight on West View Road, in Hartlepool, on Monday, May 27, whereby a number of homes were evacuated “as a precaution.”
In a statement made by Cleveland Police on Tuesday, May 28, they said: "An address on West View Road was searched as part of enquiries and neighbours evacuated as a precaution, however, no firearms were discovered inside the address and no further risk was identified, therefore, all residents returned home.”