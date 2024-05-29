Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man is due to appear in court charged with a number of offences following a police incident in the West View area of Hartlepool on Bank Holiday Monday.

A 34-year-old man is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough, on Wednesday, May 29, charged with possessing ammunition for a firearm despite being banned for five years, possessing a class C controlled drug and wasting police time.

This follows a police incident that took place shortly before midnight on West View Road, in Hartlepool, on Monday, May 27, whereby a number of homes were evacuated “as a precaution.”

