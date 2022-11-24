Man suffers broken jaw following reported 'serious assault' in Peterlee

According to officers from Durham Constabulary investigating the incident, the alleged attack took place at about 11.30pm on Friday, November 18, near Surtrees Road.

A statement on the Peterlee Police Facebook page said: “It is believed the victim was waking between McDonalds car park and Asda when he was approached by a group of men and women who punched and kicked the victim causing him to suffer a broken jaw.

Durham Constabulary is appealing for information about an alleged assault in Peterlee.

"Officers are now keen to the identify this group.

If you have any information, CCTV or dashcam footage which may assist officers, please contact DC Paul Coburn on 101, quoting incident number 544 of November 18.”

