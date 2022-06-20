The incident happened on Sunday, June 19, at around 4am on Church Street.

A statement on social media from Cleveland Police said: “We are appealing for information after a man was assaulted by a group of men. The 23-year-old victim suffered head and facial injuries for which he had to receive hospital treatment.

“Any witnesses or anyone with information, dash cam or CCTV footage, please contact Cleveland Police on 101 and quote reference 104919.”

Information can also be passed on anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via their website or by calling 0800 555 111.