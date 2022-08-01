Man taken to hospital after alleged robbery in Hartlepool’s Stockton Street

The incident happened between 3:20pm and 4:20pm on Friday, July 29 as a man walked along Stockton Street, near the Exercise for Less gym.

The victim, aged in his fifties, was approached by two men who are described as white, around 30-years-old, around 5ft 9” tall and both wearing a grey hooded top, one of which was a darker grey in colour.

Cleveland Police has said the man asked for a light before allegedly assaulting the man, leaving him with cuts to his arms, bruised ribs and a bloodied nose.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened near the Exercise for Less gym./Photo: Google Maps

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

The men took a large sum of cash from his wallet before making off.

Anyone with information or any witnesses is asked to contact Hartlepool CID on 101, quoting incident number 132930.