Man taken to hospital after robbery at Hartlepool cash point

The incident happened in the early hours on Friday (May 27) at a cash point outside Sainbury’s on Murray Street.

A 50-year-old man, who uses a wheelchair, attended the cash point with a friend at around 2.30am.

As cash was distributed from the machine, a woman approached the man and tried to take the cash from him.

The woman threatened the victim and made off with some of the cash.

Cleveland Police have said that the victim became unwell immediately after the incident and was taken to hospital, where he remains whilst receiving treatment.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage to come forward as they try to trace the woman.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously as well.

Cleveland Police said: “The woman is described as being of stocky build, with long, blonde hair which was tied up in a bun, wearing a black puffa coat with was three-quarter length with a fur hood, tight blue jeans and black Nike trainers with white soles.

“Detectives are asking witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage to come forward.

“Anyone with information can contacted DC Simon Lowther from Hartlepool CID on the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 091005.

“Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.