Man taken to hospital as another man arrested after alleged assault in Hartlepool’s Church Street

A man has been taken to hospital following an alleged assault at a bar in Hartlepool’s Church Street.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 14:27 BST- 1 min read
The incident happened just after midnight on Monday, October 2, when a man was reportedly assaulted.

He was taken to Middlesbrough’s James Cook University Hospital and his injuries are believed not to be life threatening.

Police tape was seen outside the Tipsy Doorman pub following the incident.

The Tipsy Doorman, in Church Street, was surrounded by police tape earlier in the week following an alleged assault.
The force said: “Police were called to a bar in Church Street, Hartlepool at 00:24am yesterday morning (Monday 2nd October) where it was reported a man had been assaulted.

“The 31-year-old man was given first aid at the scene then transported by ambulance to James Cook University Hospital for what is not currently believed to be a life threatening injury.

“A 38-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and he has been interviewed then bailed pending further inquiries.”

Contact police with any information on 101, quoting ref 196360.