Man taken to hospital following alleged assault in Hartlepool
Police received a call just before 0.40am on Saturday, May 4, from ambulance service colleagues after a man had been found near the central library, in York Road, Hartlepool, with multiple facial and head injuries.
The 32-year-old man was taken by ambulance to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough.
Cleveland Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal for anyone who was in the York Road area late last night into early this morning, or who has any relevant doorbell or dashcam or CCTV footage, to get in touch.
“Please contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 081637.
“If you don’t want to speak to police you can pass information anonymously to https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or phone them on 0800 555 111.”