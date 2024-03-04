Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident happened shortly after 6.30pm on Sunday, March 3, on Grainger Street, in Hartlepool.

The man “sustained non-life threatening injuries to his arms” and has been taken to Middlesbrough’s James Cook University Hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “At 6.40pm on Sunday, 3 March, police were called to reports of a stabbing involving a man on Grainger Street, in Hartlepool.

Emergency services arrived at the scene of a stabbing on Grainger Street, in Hartlepool, on Sunday, March 3. One man has since been taken to hospital.

"Ambulance attended to the man who sustained non-life threatening injuries to his arms and was taken to James Cook University Hospital.”

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a man injured at a private address in Hartlepool shortly after 6.30pm.

"We dispatched one ambulance crew and requested support from Great North Air Ambulance Service.

"The patient was taken to hospital for further treatment."

A spokesperson for the Great North Air Ambulance, who also attended the incident, said: “We had a doctor and paramedic respond on a rapid response vehicle and they arrived on scene at 7.03pm.

"Our team worked alongside the North East Ambulance Service to assess and treat a patient, and the patient was taken to hospital by the North East Ambulance Service road crew, accompanied by our team.”