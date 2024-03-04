Man taken to hospital following Hartlepool stabbing
The incident happened shortly after 6.30pm on Sunday, March 3, on Grainger Street, in Hartlepool.
The man “sustained non-life threatening injuries to his arms” and has been taken to Middlesbrough’s James Cook University Hospital for treatment.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “At 6.40pm on Sunday, 3 March, police were called to reports of a stabbing involving a man on Grainger Street, in Hartlepool.
"Ambulance attended to the man who sustained non-life threatening injuries to his arms and was taken to James Cook University Hospital.”
A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a man injured at a private address in Hartlepool shortly after 6.30pm.
"We dispatched one ambulance crew and requested support from Great North Air Ambulance Service.
"The patient was taken to hospital for further treatment."
A spokesperson for the Great North Air Ambulance, who also attended the incident, said: “We had a doctor and paramedic respond on a rapid response vehicle and they arrived on scene at 7.03pm.
"Our team worked alongside the North East Ambulance Service to assess and treat a patient, and the patient was taken to hospital by the North East Ambulance Service road crew, accompanied by our team.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting 039220.