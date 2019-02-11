Man taken to hospital with head injuries after being knocked down by taxi on Hartlepool town centre road

A man is undergoing treatment in hospital after sustaining a head injury when he was involved in a collision with a taxi.

Cleveland Police has issued an appeal following the collision on Stockton Street, Hartlepool, involving a taxi and a pedestrian.

It happened at 6pm on Saturday on the A689 eastbound Stockton Street, near its junction with Victoria Road, and involved a black VW Passat.

The 34-year-old man, who had been on foot, was taken to James Cook University Hospital Middlesbrough with head injuries and he remains there receiving treatment.

Anyone who was in the area and saw the collision or who may have dash cam footage is asked to contact Pc Paul Dixon of the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit via the 101 number.

Callers are asked to quote event 23020.