Man taken to hospital with injuries after Hartlepool street attack

A man is recovering in hospital after he was injured in a street attack.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Officers are appealing for information and any witnesses after a man was found with multiple injuries following an assault in Hartlepool.

“The incident occurred on Southburn Terrace, in Hartlepool, at around 7.40pm on Monday, 14th July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was reported that two men attacked the 33-year-old victim who is currently in hospital receiving treatment for a suspected broken ankle.

A man was taken to hospital after he was assaulted in Southburn Terrace, Hartlepool.

“Officers are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who saw a black Audi and a blue BMW in the area at the time.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact Hartlepool CID, quoting reference number 131137.

“Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.