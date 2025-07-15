Man taken to hospital with injuries after Hartlepool street attack
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Officers are appealing for information and any witnesses after a man was found with multiple injuries following an assault in Hartlepool.
“The incident occurred on Southburn Terrace, in Hartlepool, at around 7.40pm on Monday, 14th July.
“It was reported that two men attacked the 33-year-old victim who is currently in hospital receiving treatment for a suspected broken ankle.
“Officers are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who saw a black Audi and a blue BMW in the area at the time.
“Anyone with information is urged to contact Hartlepool CID, quoting reference number 131137.
“Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.”