Man taken to hospital with injuries after Hartlepool street attack

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 15th Jul 2025, 16:13 BST
A man is recovering in hospital after he was injured in a street attack.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Officers are appealing for information and any witnesses after a man was found with multiple injuries following an assault in Hartlepool.

“The incident occurred on Southburn Terrace, in Hartlepool, at around 7.40pm on Monday, 14th July.

“It was reported that two men attacked the 33-year-old victim who is currently in hospital receiving treatment for a suspected broken ankle.

A man was taken to hospital after he was assaulted in Southburn Terrace, Hartlepool.

“Officers are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who saw a black Audi and a blue BMW in the area at the time.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact Hartlepool CID, quoting reference number 131137.

“Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.”

