Man taken to hospital with ‘significant’ head injury after assault in Hartlepool

The incident happened on Saturday, April 29, at around 10.30pm in the area of Raby Road and Chester Road junction.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “It was reported that two men walked behind the victim and one pushed him which caused him to fall to the floor.

“The victim has then been assaulted again and possibly knocked unconscious.

Cleveland Police is appealing for witnesses following the incident.

“He sustained a significant head injury and was taken to hospital where he received stitches to his head.

“The first suspect is described as a white male, aged around 20-years-old, who was no taller than 5 feet 9 inches tall and was clean shaven.

“He was wearing a black beanie style hat and was slim build.

“The second male is described as around 20-years-old and had his hood up.”