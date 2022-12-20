News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Man to face trial after denying committing 16 offences against girls in the Hartlepool area

A woman pensioner and a younger man have appeared before a judge after they were accused of committing a combined 20 offences against four girls.

By Newsroom
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Dec 2022, 4:23pm

They both pleaded not guilty to all charges, which date back decades, at a plea and trial preparation hearing held at Middlesbrough’s Teesside Crown Court.

Judith Douthwaite, 65, and Timothy Leigers, 45, now face an eight-day trial starting on January 15, 2024, with interim court hearings next year.

Hide Ad

They appeared together on bail which was conditionally renewed.

Two defendants have denied all charges against them and are set to stand trial at Teesside Crown Court.
Most Popular

The judge, Recorder Ian Mullarkey, told them that they could lose their bail if they broke the restrictions.

Leigers answered not guilty to nine charges of rape and to seven charges of indecent assault over an eight-year period.

Hide Ad

Douthwaite pleaded not guilty to four separate charges over a five-year period.

The charges relate to alleged offences said to have been committed in the Hartlepool area.

Hide Ad

Douthwaite, of Manor Road, Bishop Auckland, and Leigers, of Margaret Terrace, Trimdon, spoke only to answer their names.