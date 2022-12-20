Man to face trial after denying committing 16 offences against girls in the Hartlepool area
A woman pensioner and a younger man have appeared before a judge after they were accused of committing a combined 20 offences against four girls.
They both pleaded not guilty to all charges, which date back decades, at a plea and trial preparation hearing held at Middlesbrough’s Teesside Crown Court.
Judith Douthwaite, 65, and Timothy Leigers, 45, now face an eight-day trial starting on January 15, 2024, with interim court hearings next year.
They appeared together on bail which was conditionally renewed.
The judge, Recorder Ian Mullarkey, told them that they could lose their bail if they broke the restrictions.
Leigers answered not guilty to nine charges of rape and to seven charges of indecent assault over an eight-year period.
Douthwaite pleaded not guilty to four separate charges over a five-year period.
The charges relate to alleged offences said to have been committed in the Hartlepool area.
Douthwaite, of Manor Road, Bishop Auckland, and Leigers, of Margaret Terrace, Trimdon, spoke only to answer their names.