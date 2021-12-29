Man treated in hospital for 'significant injuries' after Hartlepool attack

The incident took place on Tuesday, December 28, at around 11.15am near the One Stop Shop, in Wynyard Road, Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police said: “The victim, a 24-year-old man, was assaulted by another man and sustained significant injuries requiring hospital treatment.

"His condition is not thought to be life-threatening. A description of the man who is thought to have carried out the assault is not available at this time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cleveland Police have appealed for information following a Hartlepool assault.

“Detectives want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the assault but also anyone who may have been in the area around this time and sighted either of the men or seen anything suspicious.

“Police also want to view any CCTV or dashcam footage from around the time of the incident.

“Please contact Hartlepool CID on 101, reference 219800, if you can help.

“Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and you don’t have to give your name.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.