Man who flouted suspended sentence by visiting Hartlepool property is brought back to court and jailed

Jordan Rowntree initially received an eight week prison term, which was suspended for 12 months, after he was convicted of twice breaching a restraining order by attending a named property in the West View area of Hartlepool on January 6 and January 18 of this year.

He has now been hauled back to Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, to admit committing a “further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence”.

Rather than deal with him for the new breach, magistrates decided to trigger the original suspended sentence and jailed him for eight weeks.

This Hartlepool case was dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.