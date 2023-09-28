News you can trust since 1877
Man who flouted suspended sentence by visiting Hartlepool property is brought back to court and jailed

A man who flouted the terms of a suspended sentence has been brought back to court and jailed.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 28th Sep 2023, 10:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 10:04 BST
Jordan Rowntree initially received an eight week prison term, which was suspended for 12 months, after he was convicted of twice breaching a restraining order by attending a named property in the West View area of Hartlepool on January 6 and January 18 of this year.

He has now been hauled back to Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, to admit committing a “further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence”.

Rather than deal with him for the new breach, magistrates decided to trigger the original suspended sentence and jailed him for eight weeks.

This Hartlepool case was dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.This Hartlepool case was dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.
Twenty-one-year-old Rowntree, whose address was listed on court documents as the Metro Hotel, Teesway, on Stockton’s North Tees Industrial Estate, originally breached the restraining order just days after it was imposed by the same court on January 3.