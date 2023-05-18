Man who stole charity box after ramming Land Rover into Shotton Colliery Greggs is locked up

Liam Robert Facey, of Easington Colliery, was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison after admitting burglary and robbery offences.

The 23-year-old was one of up to four suspects seen ramming a stolen Land Rover into the Greggs store, on Shotton Colliery Industrial Estate, on the evening of January 9.

A significant amount of damage was caused to the premises with the suspects making off with a charity collection bucket from the shop floor in the three minutes that they were inside.

Durham Constabulary have said that the following day Facey targeted a second address in Coxhoe in the same vehicle he had used the previous night.

He broke in through the patio door before picking up a knife from the kitchen and raiding the home searching for jewellery.

However, Facey was disturbed and left the knife behind in an upstairs bedroom.

He was located later that day following a police pursuit.

The Greggs bakery, in Shotton Colliery Industrial Estate was boarded up after the incident./

Detective Sergeant Louise Gore, who led the investigation, said: “Facey’s actions were callous, heartless and cruel in taking a charity box, knowing the full impact this would have had on the charity who rely on public support and good will.

“But his actions did not stop there, the following the day he broke into a family home and armed himself with a knife – thankfully he was disturbed and apprehended swiftly after.

“Hopefully, his sentencing will bring some peace of mind to all of the victims affected by his crimes, knowing that he is now behind bars.”