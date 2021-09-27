'Man with a chainsaw' arrested in Hartlepool threats to kill inquiry

Cleveland Police were called to Campbell Road, Hartlepool, at the weekend.

Officers were called to Campbell Road, in Hartlepool, just before 7.30pm on Saturday, September 25, following reports of a domestic incident.

Cleveland Police have said that “a man with a chainsaw” was allegedly threatening to kill another person in the property and harm himself.

During the incident he suffered “self-inflicted serious burn injuries” and was taken to hospital.

He has also been arrested in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: "Police were called to an address in Hartlepool at around 7.20pm on Saturday to reports of a domestic incident in which a man with a chainsaw was making serious threats to kill another person in the property and harm himself.

"Officers attended the scene and spoke to the man, who continued to make threats to harm himself, and during the incident he sustained self-inflicted serious burn injuries.

"Trained firearms officers discharged an AEP, which is also known as a baton round, as a minimal force option to bring the incident to a conclusion.

"The man was arrested in connection with the incident and taken to hospital due to serious burns.

"A referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as a mandatory referral."

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a private address on Campbell Road in Hartlepool around 8.22pm on Saturday night.

"We sent an ambulance and took one patient to hospital. For reasons of confidentiality we are unable to share further information."

