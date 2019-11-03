Married delivery driver caught in social media sting by undercover police officer

The case was heard at Teesside Crown Court.

David Hayton thought that he was messaging a 13-year-old girl on a chat site last summer, Teesside Crown Court was told.

But it was an undercover police officer who he told that he wanted to keep their contact a secret from his wife.

Hayton, a delivery driver, kept the communications going for nearly a fortnight, said prosecutor Harry Hadfield.

Mr Hadfield added: “He said he wished he could see her and give her a hand in getting dressed.

”He asked about her sexual experiences and said that she could practise on him. He told her that he was married and 40 years old.

”He accepts that he could get arrested for assaulting her in that way. He said that he had a secret email address but he did not want to use social media because his wife might find it.

“On August 10 Hayton said that he thought about her when he was having sexual relations with his wife.

”On August 13 he said he was trying to imagine her body and taking a shower with her, and how she might look in her school uniform.”

His exchange between August 15 and 20 did not contain any sexual references, but on August 21 he explained how aroused he had become.

When police went to his house on October 21 he told them: “I know what it is all about.”

He said that he did not know why he had not stopped, but he denied having any sexual interest in children.

Paul Green, defending, said that Hayton was embarrassed and ashamed of his behaviour.

He said that the Probation Service felt they could assist in moving Hayton’s life forward, and his employers were willing to retain him although there was no work for him at present.

A woman director of the company described him in a reference as “a true gentleman” and said that she was extremely surprised to discover what he had been doing in his own home.

Judge Stephen Ashurst told him: “I am afraid that what you thought was your private secret is now in the open and your wife has decided to stand by you.

”The court must take a serious view of anyone attempting to engage in sexual conversation with a child.

“The Probation Service assesses you as being of low risk of re-offending in the future, and you have no previous offending.”

Hayton, of Warwick Crescent, Billingham, was given a nine months jail sentence suspended for 18 months with 25 days rehabilitation requirements, and ordered to register as a Sex Offender and to serve a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years after he pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.