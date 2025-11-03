Masked yob launches hammer attack on front doors at Hartlepool's Alice House Hospice

A hospice boss has responded with dismay after its main entrance was damaged in a hammer attack.

Costly repairs are now underway following the incident at Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice over the weekend.

At around 9.45pm on Sunday, November 1, an unknown masked individual smashed the glass front doors with a hammer before leaving the grounds.

It is believed to have been an act of intentional damage rather than an attempted break in.

Alice House Hospice staff by the vandalised door.placeholder image
Alice House Hospice staff by the vandalised door.

Staff who were on duty at the time were shaken but reassured after hospice patron NE Security arrived promptly and remained on site to ensure that employees and patients felt safe and supported.

This is a service provided free of charge as part of the company’s support for the hospice.

The incident followed a successful day of fundraising during the charity’s first Halloween extravaganza, which attracted more than 400 people to the Haunted Mansion event at Greenbank, in Stranton.

Alice House co-chief executive Nicky Haggan said: “After a huge fundraising effort, it is sickening to think that we must use some of the money raised to pay for this malicious and entirely needless damage.

"People support the hospice in good faith and should not have to see their donations used to offset things like this.

"We don’t know who did this, or why someone would target a hospice in such a way but I wish they could understand the damage done and distress caused.

“I would like to thank our staff for their diligence and professionalism as well as our patrons, NE Security, for their speedy and helpful response.”

Cleveland Police have been informed about the incident.

