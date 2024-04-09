Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ronald Harding, 59, appeared at Teesside Crown Court for sentence on Tuesday after earlier pleading guilty to possession of heroin with intent to supply dating from August last year.

Police found drug paraphernalia including scales and a dealers list at his house in Uppingham Street, Hartlepool.

The court heard Harding was not a “bottom end” street dealer but was running his own enterprise.

Ronald Harding was caught with heroin in Uppingham Street, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

But the case was adjourned until June after Harding’s lawyer asked for time to make inquiries to see if his client would be suitable for a new intensive supervision sentence.

If so, Harding would serve his sentence in the community rather than going to prison.