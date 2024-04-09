Mature Hartlepol drug dealer given jail warning by Teesside Crown Court judge

A mature drug dealer has been warned he is facing jail despite a judge adjourning the case.
By Mark Payne
Published 9th Apr 2024, 14:57 BST
Ronald Harding, 59, appeared at Teesside Crown Court for sentence on Tuesday after earlier pleading guilty to possession of heroin with intent to supply dating from August last year.

Police found drug paraphernalia including scales and a dealers list at his house in Uppingham Street, Hartlepool.

The court heard Harding was not a “bottom end” street dealer but was running his own enterprise.

Ronald Harding was caught with heroin in Uppingham Street, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REIDRonald Harding was caught with heroin in Uppingham Street, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID
But the case was adjourned until June after Harding’s lawyer asked for time to make inquiries to see if his client would be suitable for a new intensive supervision sentence.

If so, Harding would serve his sentence in the community rather than going to prison.

Judge Jonathan Carroll agreed to allow the inquiries to be made while also warning Harding that the likelihood would be prison due to the seriousness of the charge.