Two suspects were arrested in connection with possessing and distributing images of children during police action as part of Operation Checkpoint.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing indecent images of children and remains in police custody.

In a separate arrest, also under Operation Checkpoint, a 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children. He is also currently in police custody.

Two men were arrested during police action to tackle violence against women and girls.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...