Men arrested in indecent child images inquiry after Hartlepool raids
Two men have been arrested after raids in Hartlepool town centre.
Two suspects were arrested in connection with possessing and distributing images of children during police action as part of Operation Checkpoint.
A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing indecent images of children and remains in police custody.
In a separate arrest, also under Operation Checkpoint, a 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children. He is also currently in police custody.
The raids took place on Thursday morning.