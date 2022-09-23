News you can trust since 1877
Men arrested in indecent child images inquiry after Hartlepool raids

Two men have been arrested after raids in Hartlepool town centre.

By Pamela Bilalova
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 11:25 am

Two suspects were arrested in connection with possessing and distributing images of children during police action as part of Operation Checkpoint.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing indecent images of children and remains in police custody.

In a separate arrest, also under Operation Checkpoint, a 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children. He is also currently in police custody.

Two men were arrested during police action to tackle violence against women and girls.

The raids took place on Thursday morning.

