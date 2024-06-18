Men who grabbed till from Hartlepool McDonald's with over £900 are jailed by Teesside magistrates
Kevin Howlett, 41, and accomplice Lee Tobin, 46, made off with the cash register from McDonald’s, in Burn Road, Hartlepool, on April 18.
Earlier that day, Howlett had been appeared in court and been given a jail let off by magistrates for shop theft.
He received 12 weeks’ prison, but the sentence was suspended for a year.
Lynne Dalton, prosecuting at Teesside Magistrates Court, said: “He then that evening committed the burglary at McDonald’s.”
The court heard how Howlett and Tobin grabbed a bite in the takeaway at around midnight before leaving.
Ms Dalton said: “They walked to the drive-thru window, prised it open with their hands and both were captured on CCTV stretching over and trying to get the till drawer out.
"After several attempts the Howlett was successful in removing the till and both made off.”
It contained just under £933.
Two days earlier on April 16, Howlett and Tobin stole clothes and perfumes worth £714 from TK Maxx at the town’s Anchor Retail Park.
Ms Dalton said the pair, who were with two unknown women, were again seen on CCTV grabbing the stuff before leaving without paying.
The stolen property was not recovered.
The court was told Howlett, of Marlowe Road, Hartlepool, committed the crimes to sell for food and buy sleeping pills.
He and Tobin were both identified by police from the CCTV footage and arrested.
Both men pleaded guilty to burglary with intent to steal and shoplifting.
Alex Wood, mitigating for Howlett, said he was homeless but struggled to get support.
She said :"He found himself in somewhat of a vicious cycle in relation to being released from custody having nowhere to live and using substances.”
She said the McDonald’s burglary was not planned, and Howlett had shown he could keep out of trouble when he works and has stable accommodation.
Magistrates sentenced him to 16 weeks in prison and ordered him to pay TK Maxx £355 in compensation.
They chose not to activate the suspended sentence but fined him £50 for breaching it.
Tobin, of Melrose Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for six months last month.