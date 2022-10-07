Twenty-six-year-old Michael Daymond appeared before magistrates in Peterlee on Friday, October 7.

Daymond, of Milton Grove, Shotton Colliery, appeared in the dock wearing a grey sweatshirt and flanked by two security guards.

He spoke to confirm his name, age and address and that he understood the proceedings.

Peterlee Magistrates' Court.

Solicitor David Smith told the court he was unable to make a bail application at this juncture and chairman of the bench Alistair White committed the case to Teesside Crown Court on Monday.

Daymond was remanded in custody until then.

Police attended an address in Shotton Colliery on Wednesday, September 28, and Maya was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, in Newcastle, by air ambulance in a critical condition.

Sadly, she died in hospital on Friday evening.

