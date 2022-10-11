Maya Louise Chappell was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after emergency services were called to reports of a medical incident at a home in Milton Grove, Shotton Colliery, on Wednesday, September 28.

She died on Friday September 30 after two days in intensive care at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary.

Michael Daymond appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Monday after he was last week charged with murdering the toddler.

Flowers and messages left outside a house in Milton Grove, Shotton Colliery, following the death of Maya Louise Chappell last month. Michael Daymond has appeared at crown court for the first time after he was charged with her murder.

Wearing a grey sweatshirt, the 26-year-old suspect appeared via a video-link from prison.

Judge Howard Crowson set a date for a plea and trial preparation hearing on January 13 of next year with a provisional trial date set for March 13.

Daymond was remanded in custody until his next court appearance.