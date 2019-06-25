Michael Phillips murder inquiry: 11th man arrested as part of Hartlepool investigation
Police have made an 11th arrest as part of the murder inquiry into the death of Michael Phillips.
A 51-year-old man was detained on Tuesday morning on suspicion of assisting an offender and currently remains in custody.
His arrest takes the overall number arrested in connection with the wider inquiry to 11.
Mr Phillips, 39, died after suffering “significant injuries” after a disturbance in Rydal Street, off Elwick Road, Hartlepool, on the evening of June 10.
In total, nine men aged between 30 and 54 have since been arrested on suspicion of murder and two men aged 26 and 51 have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Two of the men arrested for murder have been charged and have already appeared at court.
Neil Elliott, 44, of Briarfields Close, Hartlepool, who has worked as a director of town waste management firm Niramax, is accused of murder, the burglary of a dwelling with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Lee Darby, 31, of Ridley Court, Hartlepool, is charged with murder, burglary and possessing a weapon.
Both have appeared before a judge at Teesside Crown Court and are next expected to appear there in July.
Six of the other men arrested for murder have been released under investigation and one has been released with no further action.
A man, aged 26, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released under investigation.
Residents in Rydal Street spoke of their shock at Mr Phillips’s death and about how police arrived at the street in force after the alarm was raised.