Michael Phillips murder inquiry: 11th man arrested in connection with Hartlepool investigation is released
The 11th man arrested in connection with a Hartlepool murder probe has been released under investigation.
Cleveland Police officers arrested a 51-year-old man on Tuesday, June 25 on suspicion of assisting an offender in relation to an incident in Rydal Street.
Michael Phillips, 39, died after suffering ‘significant injuries’ following a disturbance in the street, which is off Elwick Road, Hartlepool, on Monday, June 10.
Officers were called to the scene at around 9pm that day.
A police spokeswoman confirmed that the 51-year-old man has now been released under investigation on Wednesday, June 26 while inquiries continue.
To date, nine men aged between 30 and 54 have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Neil Elliott, 44, of Briarfields Close, Hartlepool, is accused of murder, the burglary of a dwelling with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Lee Darby, 31, of Ridley Court, Hartlepool, is charged with murder, burglary and possessing a weapon.
Both have appeared before a judge at Teesside Crown Court and will next appear there in July.
Six of the other men arrested for murder have been released under investigation and one has been released with no further action.
One 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He too has been released under investigation.