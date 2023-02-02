Adam Wilkins, 33, is charged with committing assault occasioning actual bodily harm against the female, which is alleged to have taken place in Hartlepool on October 1, 2021.

He is further charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker on the same day.

They relate to an alleged assault on a constable in Hartlepool and a police detention officer at Middlesbrough.

A trial will take place at Teesside Crown Court.

Wilkins, formerly of Hartlepool, pleaded not guilty to all charges when he appeared before Teesside Crown Court on Thursday, February 2.

The matter will now be decided by a judge and jury in a trial which has been fixed for October 11 this year. It is expected to last for two days.