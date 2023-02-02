Middlesbrough man accused of assaulting female in Hartlepool and two emergency workers faces Teesside crown Court trial
A man accused of assaulting a female and two emergency workers will stand trial after denying the charges.
Adam Wilkins, 33, is charged with committing assault occasioning actual bodily harm against the female, which is alleged to have taken place in Hartlepool on October 1, 2021.
He is further charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker on the same day.
They relate to an alleged assault on a constable in Hartlepool and a police detention officer at Middlesbrough.
Wilkins, formerly of Hartlepool, pleaded not guilty to all charges when he appeared before Teesside Crown Court on Thursday, February 2.
The matter will now be decided by a judge and jury in a trial which has been fixed for October 11 this year. It is expected to last for two days.
Judge Tim Stead granted Wilkins, of The Crescent, Middlesbrough, bail and told him to keep in touch with his solicitors.