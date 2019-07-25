Missing woman last seen in Hartlepool is found, police confirm
A woman who sparked a police appeal in Hartlepool has been found.
By Faye Dixon
Thursday, 25 July, 2019, 20:55
Officers from Cleveland Police renewed the appeal for missing 48-year old Joanne Leighton.
She was last seen in central Hartlepool on Tuesday, July 23 and her family had last heard from her via text message at around 10pm.
At around 8.10pm on Thursday, July 25, the police force announced that she had been located. A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “Thank you to everyone for sharing the appeal.”