Missing woman Lindzie Egan found safe and well
A missing East Durham woman has been found safe and well.
Friday, 25th February 2022, 5:38 pm
Lindzie Egan had not been seen since the early hours of today, Friday, February 25 and officers said they were becoming increasingly concerned for the 25-year-old, who was last seen during a night out with friends at The Lodge in Peterlee.
It was thought Lindzie, who lives in Horden, may have headed to the Hartlepool area.
Durham Constabulary has now confirmed she has been found safe and thanked people for sharing the appeal.