PC Sam Oliver from Seaham and Easington Police was on patrol in Easington Colliery on Tuesday afternoon, April 19 when he noticed a teenager riding the moped ‘dangerously’ in Seaside Lane.

The officer pursued the vehicle which clipped a kerb and was abandoned in Ascot Street a few minutes later.

A knife believed to be connected to the driver was also recovered nearby.

Police have seized a moped and knife in Easington Colliery.

Police say enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver as the moped was seized under Operation Endurance.

Inspector Jo Eales said: “Illegal off-road bikes bring misery to our communities so we will always do everything in our power to take them off the streets.

“Officers continue to work to seize illegal bikes to keep residents safe and encourage anyone with information to report it to us.”