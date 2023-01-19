More police officers planning to leave.

The Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW) said police officers are reaching "breaking point" and leaving the service due to pay and work conditions.

It’s annual pay and morale survey, carried out in September and October last year, shows 20% of the 105 officers in Cleveland Police who responded, said they were planning to leave the service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2021, 10% said they were planning to resign.

Ten per cent said they intended to leave within the next two years and 10% said they are already looking for other employment.

Nationally, 18% of respondents said they intended to resign within two years – or as soon as they could.

Steve Hartshorn, PFEW national chair, said: “Police officers are reaching breaking point and are leaving the service in their droves as every element of their pay and conditions has been gradually eroded in the space of a decade."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the Cleveland Police officers who said they were planning to leave, the main reasons cited were their morale (88%), pay (81%) and better jobs (69%).

A Home Office spokesman said: “Policing is a career like no other and we need officers to keep communities safe and cut crime. We are injecting record funds into policing and giving officers the support, training and powers they need to crack down on crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad