More untaxed vehicles taken off Hartlepool's streets in ongoing crackdown
They were removed in a recent operation involving Hartlepool Borough Council enforcement staff, Cleveland Police and officials from the DVLA.
The operation was the sixth of its type to take place in Hartlepool this year and in that time 37 illegal vehicles have been seized.
Councillor Karen Oliver, chair of the council’s neighbourhood services committee, said: “Illegal, untaxed vehicles are often involved in criminal activity or linked to anti-social behaviour.
“Together with our partners at Cleveland Police and the DVLA, we want to send out a clear message that we will not tolerate illegal vehicles being left on Hartlepool’s roads and we will take action to remove them.
"This is also about more than cars - it's about supporting our communities and making sure our neighbourhoods are places where people feel safe and proud to live."
Seized vehicles are taken to a secure compound and kept for seven days to enable them to be reclaimed by their owners.
They are then either destroyed or sold if they remain unclaimed.
In recent months, four abandoned caravans, one abandoned trailer and a boat have all been removed from roads in Hartlepool.
A further 25 removal notices were issued in relation to abandoned vehicles that were subsequently either claimed, removed or made road legal by their owners.
Residents can check whether a vehicle is taxed at https://www.gov.uk/check-vehicle-tax
Untaxed vehicles can be reported at https://online.hartlepool.gov.uk/service/Report_an_issue_in_the_area