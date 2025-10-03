More untaxed vehicles taken off Hartlepool's streets in ongoing crackdown

Six more untaxed vehicles have been taken off the streets of Hartlepool as part of an ongoing clampdown on rogue drivers.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were removed in a recent operation involving Hartlepool Borough Council enforcement staff, Cleveland Police and officials from the DVLA.

The operation was the sixth of its type to take place in Hartlepool this year and in that time 37 illegal vehicles have been seized.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Karen Oliver, chair of the council’s neighbourhood services committee, said: “Illegal, untaxed vehicles are often involved in criminal activity or linked to anti-social behaviour.

Six unlicensed vehicles have been seized from Hartlepool's streets recently.

“Together with our partners at Cleveland Police and the DVLA, we want to send out a clear message that we will not tolerate illegal vehicles being left on Hartlepool’s roads and we will take action to remove them.

"This is also about more than cars - it's about supporting our communities and making sure our neighbourhoods are places where people feel safe and proud to live."

Seized vehicles are taken to a secure compound and kept for seven days to enable them to be reclaimed by their owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are then either destroyed or sold if they remain unclaimed.

In recent months, four abandoned caravans, one abandoned trailer and a boat have all been removed from roads in Hartlepool.

A further 25 removal notices were issued in relation to abandoned vehicles that were subsequently either claimed, removed or made road legal by their owners.

Residents can check whether a vehicle is taxed at https://www.gov.uk/check-vehicle-tax

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Untaxed vehicles can be reported at https://online.hartlepool.gov.uk/service/Report_an_issue_in_the_area

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.