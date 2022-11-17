Christina Robinson is accused of killing three-year-old Dwelaniyah Robinson.

The 28-year-old, of Bracken Court, Ushaw Moor, County Durham, also faces a charge of child neglect.

Robinson appeared at Newcastle Crown Court today, via video link to prison, where she was not asked to enter a plea to the charges.

Judge Paul Sloan KC said a trial will take place on April 19 next year and Robinson will be back in court for a further hearing on December 13.

There was no application for bail and Robinson spoke only to confirm her name and that she understood the timetable.

Judge Sloan told her: "I am adjourning this case to a pre-trial hearing, which will be listed before me on December 13 this year.

"You will be linked in on that date, as you have been today.

"I have, however, fixed the trial date for this case, if a trial is necessary and that date has been identified as April 19 next year."

Robinson was remanded in custody.

The charges arise after emergency services were called to a house in Bracken Court on Saturday November 5.

