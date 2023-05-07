Motorbike rider arrested in Hartlepool on suspicion of driving and drugs offences

Officers arrested the rider on suspicion of “numerous” driving offences, as well as theft and drugs offences on Saturday, May 6.

The rider’s “illegal” motorbike was also taken off the roads, in action as part of Operation Endurance.

Hartlepool Police said: “Another Illegal motorbike taken off the roads of Hartlepool on Saturday 6th May.

The motorbike was seized on Saturday (May 6)./Photo: Hartlepool Police

“Hartlepool Neighbourhood police team seized this one and detained and arrested the rider on suspicion of numerous driving offences , theft and drugs offences.