News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
21 hours ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
22 hours ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million
22 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
22 hours ago UK easyJet flight in narrow miss with illegal drone at 5,000ft
1 day ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation

Motorbike rider arrested in Hartlepool on suspicion of driving and drugs offences

A rider has been arrested and their motorbike was seized by police on Coronation Day.

By Pamela Bilalova
Published 7th May 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read

Officers arrested the rider on suspicion of “numerous” driving offences, as well as theft and drugs offences on Saturday, May 6.

The rider’s “illegal” motorbike was also taken off the roads, in action as part of Operation Endurance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hartlepool Police said: “Another Illegal motorbike taken off the roads of Hartlepool on Saturday 6th May.

The motorbike was seized on Saturday (May 6)./Photo: Hartlepool PoliceThe motorbike was seized on Saturday (May 6)./Photo: Hartlepool Police
The motorbike was seized on Saturday (May 6)./Photo: Hartlepool Police
Most Popular

“Hartlepool Neighbourhood police team seized this one and detained and arrested the rider on suspicion of numerous driving offences , theft and drugs offences.

“If you have any concerns regarding nuisance/illegal bikes in your neighbourhood you can call crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 to report it.”