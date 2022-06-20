Motorist, 23, charged with drink-driving in Hartlepool after collision with telegraph pole in 5am crash

Cleveland Police were called to a collision on Elwick Road, between Wooler Road and Park Road, Hartlepool, at 5am on Sunday, June 19.
A black Vauxhall Corsa had collided with a telegraph pole and the vehicle was obstructing the road.
The driver, a 23-year-old man, was taken to hospital for checks.
He was later arrested and charged with drink driving and is due in court early next month.
A police spokesman said: “Colleagues from BT Openreach were to attend to make it safe and fire brigade attended to remove debris from the carriageway. The road re-opened at 6.40am.
“The Corsa was recovered and the 23-year-old driver attended hospital to be checked over.
“He was later arrested, interviewed and then charged with drink driving and he was bailed to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court early next month.”
No other vehicles were said to be involved.