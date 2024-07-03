Motorist arrested on suspicion of drink driving after female is injured in Hartlepool A689 collision
Cleveland Police are now appealing for witnesses and anyone with any relevant camera footage to contact them.
The incident took place on the A689 heading towards Belle Vue Way, in Hartlepool, on Saturday, June 29, at 7pm and involved a light blue Renault Laguna and a female pedestrian.
The force said: “It was reported that the vehicle did not stop at the scene.
"Officers later located the vehicle and arrested the 53-year-old driver in connection with the incident.
“He was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident and drink driving. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.
“The pedestrian was taken to hospital with a broken foot and a broken ankle.”
Contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 122749.