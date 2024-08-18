Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A motorist was reportedly assaulted by a man from a second vehicle in a suspected road rage incident.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Police are appealing for witnesses to a reported road rage incident on Wolviston Road, in Billingham, on the morning of Tuesday, 30th July.

“Between 8am and 8.15am, at the roundabout to Billiingham bypass, next to the Tesco Esso Garage, it was reported that a man in a Volkswagen Golf had rammed a white Seat Ibiza before getting out of the car and assaulting the driver of the Seat Ibiza.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage, are asked to call 101, quoting incident reference SE24144621.”