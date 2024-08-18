Motorist assaulted by man from second vehicle in Billingham road rage incident
A motorist was reportedly assaulted by a man from a second vehicle in a suspected road rage incident.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Police are appealing for witnesses to a reported road rage incident on Wolviston Road, in Billingham, on the morning of Tuesday, 30th July.
“Between 8am and 8.15am, at the roundabout to Billiingham bypass, next to the Tesco Esso Garage, it was reported that a man in a Volkswagen Golf had rammed a white Seat Ibiza before getting out of the car and assaulting the driver of the Seat Ibiza.
“Any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage, are asked to call 101, quoting incident reference SE24144621.”