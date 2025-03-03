Motorist flees scene after second car demolishes garden wall in two-vehicle Hartlepool crash

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 14:08 BST

A garden wall was demolished following a two-car collision.

Police are now appealing for witnesses after one of the vehicles is said to have fled the scene.

The two people in the car which collided with the wall “are not believed to have sustained any injuries”.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Shortly before 11am on Monday, 3 March, police received reports of a two-vehicle collision on Stockton Road, in Hartlepool.

A Mail reader sent us this photo of a car after a garden wall was demolished following a two-vehicle collision in Hartlepool's Stockton Road on March 3.
A Mail reader sent us this photo of a car after a garden wall was demolished following a two-vehicle collision in Hartlepool's Stockton Road on March 3.

"One of the vehicles had collided with a wall. The driver of one of the vehicles is believed to have failed to stop at the scene.

"The driver and occupant of the other vehicle are not believed to have sustained any injuries.

"Anyone who has information, CCTV or dash cam footage is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 or by visiting the website, quoting reference number 037154.”

