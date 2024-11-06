Motorist jailed after Hartlepool arrest led to discovery of weapons and drugs

A motorist pulled over for speeding has been jailed after police searches revealed weapons and drugs.

Cleveland Police say Edwin Taha would not identify himself after he was was stopped in a white Mercedes in Avenue Road, Hartlepool, on September 14 at 1am.

Officers recovered around £2,000 cash, a cannister of CS gas and a baseball bat after Taha and the vehicle were searched.

Checks also revealed that he was a disqualified driver with no insurance.

A subsequent search at a property also led to the recovery of wraps of cannabis and suspected cocaine with a street value of around £10,000.

Edwin Taha, 24, of Park Lane, in Middlesbrough, was jailed at Teesside Crown Court to five years and nine months in prison after he admitted drugs, weapons and driving offences.

Hartlepool CID Detective Constable Rebecca Bessford said afterwards: “Edwin Taha tried to deceive police by not giving his information, although checks revealed he was a disqualified driver and was driving without insurance.

“The subsequent search of his address led officers to illegal drugs which were destined for the streets of Cleveland.

"These were destroyed and Edwin Taha is now serving a lengthy prison sentence.”

