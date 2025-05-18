Motorist quizzed by police after Hartlepool pedestrians are sprayed with 'unknown liquid'

A motorist has been quizzed by police after complaints that pedestrians had been sprayed with an ‘unknown liquid’ from a passing vehicle.

Officers now want to assure anyone who may have been targeted that they are satisfied that the substance was water.

Cleveland Police were initially called to Brenda Road, Hartlepool, after a woman complained about being sprayed with liquid as a vehicle drove past on Saturday, May 17, at 4.30pm.

The force said in a statement: “While the woman didn’t suffer any injury, officers provided her with first aid advice.

“Further reports were also made in relation to three other people being squirted with an unknown substance.

“Officers began to carry out extensive enquiries to locate the vehicle and the driver.

“It led them to a car park on South Road and a thorough search was conducted on the vehicle and the driver to look for any illicit substances that could cause harm to the members of the public.

“Thankfully, no illicit substances were in the vehicle other than bottles of water and the occupant confirmed people had been sprayed with water.

“The driver was given stern words of advice.

“Police want to take this opportunity to reassure anyone else who may have been affected, and not spoken to police, that the liquid was water.”

