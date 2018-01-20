Motorist rams police car in failed bid to escape following Hartlepool chase

A motorist rammed a police car in a failed attempt to escape following a chase.

Officers began pursuing a vehicle because they suspected its driver did not have any insurance.

The front of the damaged police car.

The car came to a halt in George Street, near Mainsforth Terrace, in Hartlepool, and was cornered by a combination of police and parked cars.

A Cleveland and Durham Road Policing Unit (RPU) spokesman said: "He attempted to ram his way out causing significant damage to one of our new police vehicles.

"Fortunately the officer wasn't injured and the car will repair."

A man has been charged with a series of offences following Friday morning's incident and is due at court soon.