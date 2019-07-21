Motorist to face trial over death of Hartlepool pensioner
A motorist is set to face trial over the death of a pensioner following a crash on a notorious road.
Grandfather Raymond Parkinson, 77, from Hartlepool, died at the scene of a collision on the A66, close to the Fox Hall Inn, near Richmond, North Yorkshire, more than 18 months ago.
Police last month revealed that one of the drivers of the two other vehicles involved in the smash had been charged with causing death by careless driving.
The case against Catalin Aurel Nicolae, 35, was heard for the first time on Thursday of last week.
Nicolae, of Westwood Crescent, Hamilton, in Scotland, was granted unconditional bail by York magistrates until Tuesday, August 27, when a jury trial is expected to begin at the city’s crown court.
The collision took place at 3,26pm on Sunday, November 26, 2017, with the road closed in both directions for more than 90 minutes.
The smash involved a white Renault Premium HGV truck, a silver Seat Ibiza and a black Nissan Qashqai.
Nicolae, said to be the driver of the HGV, was arrested in connection with Mr Parkinson’s death and released under investigation while lengthy inquiries continued.
An obituary in the Hartlepool Mail later described Mr Parkinson, who was driving the Qashqai at the time of the crash, as “a deeply thoughtful and considerate man who touched so many people's lives in Hartlepool and Middlesbrough”.
The A66 between Scotch Corner and Penrith is regarded as one of the country's most dangerous routes because of its mix of single and dual lanes and its exposure to extreme weather.