Motorist under investigation for reportedly driving at 61mph along 40mph stretch of Hartlepool road

Cleveland Police say the driver is accused of reaching 61 miles per hour in a 40 miles per hour stretch of Hartlepool’s Belle Vue Way during a week-long crackdown on speeding throughout the force area.

In a separate incident in Park Road North, Middlesbrough a motorist allegedly drove at 65mph in a 30mph zone.

A driver also reportedly reached 50mph in a 30mph area of Billingham’s Central Avenue.

Police say a motorist was spotted driving at 61mph in a 40mph stretch of this Hartlepool road.

Investigations are now continuing into 320 suspected offences.

Sergeant Mark Kewley, from the road policing operations unit, said: “Speeding is one of the main contributing factors of serious and fatal collisions, and for everyone’s safety we cannot just simply allow speeding like this to continue.