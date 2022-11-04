Motorist under investigation for reportedly driving at 61mph along 40mph stretch of Hartlepool road
A motorist is under investigation after they were allegedly caught driving at more than 20 miles per hour above the speed limit.
Cleveland Police say the driver is accused of reaching 61 miles per hour in a 40 miles per hour stretch of Hartlepool’s Belle Vue Way during a week-long crackdown on speeding throughout the force area.
In a separate incident in Park Road North, Middlesbrough a motorist allegedly drove at 65mph in a 30mph zone.
A driver also reportedly reached 50mph in a 30mph area of Billingham’s Central Avenue.
Investigations are now continuing into 320 suspected offences.
Sergeant Mark Kewley, from the road policing operations unit, said: “Speeding is one of the main contributing factors of serious and fatal collisions, and for everyone’s safety we cannot just simply allow speeding like this to continue.
"We must continue to participate in these campaigns like these to identify those who put their own and other people’s lives at risk and take enforcement action where necessary.”