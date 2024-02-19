Motorists warned after 'several' break speed limit near Hartlepool's Ward Jackson Park
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hartlepool neighbourhood officers monitored how fast drivers were travelling in Park Avenue, close to Ward Jackson Park, in Hartlepool, earlier this month.
Motorists found exceeding the area’s limits will be receiving “advisory letters” reminding them of their responsibilities.
Speaking after the February 15 operation, Hartlepool Police said in a statement: “The operation was in response to concerns raised by residents about speeding vehicles in the area.
"There is a family park in this area, visited by lots of children and there is a 20mph speed limit on the surrounding roads.
“During the operation officers recorded several vehicles exceeding the speed limit and advisory letters will be sent out to those motorists.
“We would urge drivers to be considerate, to drive safely and within the given speed limit at all times.”