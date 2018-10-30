MP blasts 'despicable' vandalism to Hartlepool war memorial

Hartlepool's MP Mike Hill has hit out at 'despicable and disgusting' vandalism to Hartlepool's war memorial.

Graffiti that appears to have been written in black marker pen was scrawled on the memorial in Victory Square in the town centre.

Hartlepool war memorial in Victory Square

It is believed to have happened on Monday night and was quickly cleaned off by the council.

It comes just ahead of Armistice Day and when the country will commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Mr Hill said: "This is truly a despicable and disgusting act of vandalism, completely disrespectful to the memory of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their Country.

"I sincerely hope those who did this are caught quickly and brought to book."

The graffiti featured a man's name and appeared to accuse them of being a police informer and sex offender.

Councillor Stephen Akers-Belcher, Chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Neighbourhood Services Committee, said: “We are appalled that anyone would stoop so low as to do this to a war memorial, and it is especially despicable that they have done so only days before the town’s annual Remembrance ceremony.

"The graffiti has been removed and we would appeal for anyone with any information which might help us to identify the culprit to please contact the Hartlepool Community Safety Team in confidence on 01429 523100.”

The war memorial is the focal point of Hartlepool's remembrance commemorations with an annual service, parade and wreath laying by dignitaries, forces organisations and the community every November.

Hartlepool's Poppy Appeal organiser Sian Cameron also told of her disappointment at the vandalism.

She said: "It is disrespectful and unnecessary. That is not what the war memorial is there for.

"It is there to honour the war fallen. It is not appropriate at any time of year but particularly at this time of year.

"It is just disappointing that someone would think that was an OK thing to do."