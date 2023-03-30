Edmund Ellwood, 59, is seeking to overturn a conviction and £30,000 fine that he was handed by Teesside Magistrates Court last April following a trial.

A district judge then found him guilty of four offences under Covid regulations dating back to early 2021 when the country was under strict restrictions which included gyms being forced to shut.

Police and Hartlepool Borough Council officers who had issued two legal orders in relation to Xtreme Fitness, on the Longhill Industrial Estate, found people inside the premises when they attended on two occasions.

The case centres on the use of Xtreme Fitness Gym during Covid restrictions in early 2021. Picture by FRANK REID

Ellwood has said they were there as part of a peaceful protest group and to support their mental health which suffered because of lockdown.

An appeal against the conviction and sentence started at Teesside Crown Court on Thursday, March 30. It is set to last two days.

Charles Holland, for Hartlepool Borough Council, argued Ellwood contravened a local authority direction and prohibition notice on February 2 and 7.

Mr Holland said the prosecution intended to “prove its case afresh”.

Edmund Ellwood is seeking to overturn his conviction and sentence given byTeesside Magistrates Court last year.

He said Ellwood, of Blackhall, does not accept the then Health Secretary Matt Hancock had the power to make the regulations.

Mr Charles added Ellwood will also look to rely on exemptions regarding the use of gyms at the time, including one covering elite sportspeople.

The council disputes this saying the exemption was mainly for people competing in the Olympics, Paralympics and Commonwealth Games.