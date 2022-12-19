Mr Universe winner Eddy Ellwood vows to call I'm A Celebrity star Matt Hancock as witness in Covid conviction appeal
A Mr Universe winner convicted of breaching Covid lockdown regulations by opening his gym has appealed against the conviction and said he wants to call former health secretary Matt Hancock as a witness.
Ex-world champion bodybuilder Edmund “Eddy” Ellwood, 58, represented himself at Teesside Crown Court and was told by the judge that it could prove expensive and that he had to put his request in writing to the recent I'm A Celebrity television contestant.
Ellwood was convicted on April 8 of four offences under the Health and Safety at Work Act and fined £30,000 with £25,507 prosecution costs plus a £181 court surcharge.
During the Hartlepool Borough Council prosecution at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, he said he used his gym, Xtreme Fitness, on the Longhill Industrial Estate, as the base for a public group of people whose mental health was suffering due to the lockdown and because he wished to protest against the Government's restrictions.
He said that he would not deny people the use of equipment if it helped them to feel good.
Police and council officials said that during January and February last year they saw a group of people illegally using the gym while Tier 4 coronavirus restrictions were in force.
On one occasion gym users were seen running away and hiding behind a vehicle.
Judge Tim Stead told Ellwood, of Whindyke, Blackhall Colliery, that he had to a make a written application to call Mr Hancock by January 31 and to send copies to the court and prosecution.
The judge told him: "But I warn you that that exercise potentially could be expensive."
The hearing was adjourned to March 30.