Ex-world champion bodybuilder Edmund “Eddy” Ellwood, 58, represented himself at Teesside Crown Court and was told by the judge that it could prove expensive and that he had to put his request in writing to the recent I'm A Celebrity television contestant.

During the Hartlepool Borough Council prosecution at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, he said he used his gym, Xtreme Fitness, on the Longhill Industrial Estate, as the base for a public group of people whose mental health was suffering due to the lockdown and because he wished to protest against the Government's restrictions.

He said that he would not deny people the use of equipment if it helped them to feel good.

Police and council officials said that during January and February last year they saw a group of people illegally using the gym while Tier 4 coronavirus restrictions were in force.

On one occasion gym users were seen running away and hiding behind a vehicle.

Judge Tim Stead told Ellwood, of Whindyke, Blackhall Colliery, that he had to a make a written application to call Mr Hancock by January 31 and to send copies to the court and prosecution.

The judge told him: "But I warn you that that exercise potentially could be expensive."

