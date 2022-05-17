Today, (May 18) marks 11 years since 27-year-old Scott Fletcher was reported missing by his worried family.

He was last believed to have been seen near the Jet garage on the A181 at Wheatley Hill, in County Durham, on May 11.

Scott’s mam Julie Fletcher has once again appealed to anyone who knows what happened to him to come forward and end the family’s “indescribable” pain.

Scott's mam Julie Fletcher has again appealed to people with knowledge about her son's murder to end the family's turmoil.

Scott’s dad John died earlier this year after a long period of ill health.

Julie said: “We all miss Scott every day. As a family we have suffered greatly over the years and we just want to lay him to rest properly.

“Scott’s dad recently died without any answers as to what happened to Scott and that is so upsetting to us.

"Eleven years is too long to not know the truth. The pain and agony that we suffer daily is indescribable.

Scott Fletcher was reported missing on May 18 in 2011.

“I urge anyone who knows what happened to Scott to get in touch, anonymously if they wish, and end our pain and torment once and for all.”

Cleveland Police launched a murder investigation in 2015.

Scott had debt and links to the criminal fraternity which police believe may be linked to his disappearance.

Officers think he was killed in the Durham area and his body was hidden soon afterwards.

A £10,000 reward by charity Crimestoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible is still on offer.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Superintendent Phil Bond said: “We know that Scott’s family have had 11 years of turmoil since Scott went missing and we want to end their suffering.

"Sadly, John passed away before we found out the answers as to what happened to Scott.

“Scott was a family man with a young daughter. We have made several public appeals for information, however, those who know what happened to Scott are yet to come forward, potentially due to fear.”

DCI Bond appealed for anyone with information to call Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.