Murder investigation launched after death of man found injured in the street

A murder investigation has been launched by police after the death of a man found injured in the street.

Cleveland Police said detectives have begun a murder inquiry following an incident in Billingham in the early hours of today.

A spokesman said: "Officers were called to Melsonby Court in the town at around 12.30am where a man was found seriously injured.

"Sadly he died a short while afterwards.

"Five people remain in custody facing questioning and inquiries are ongoing today."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Matthew Waterfield via the 101 number, quoting event 179488.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers via its website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling on 0800 555 111.