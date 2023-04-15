Laura Metcalfe, 44, was the victim of the incident that took place in Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool, on Friday 7 April 2023.

Cleveland Police confirmed this morning that she has died from her injuries and a murder investigation is underway.

The force said Laura Metcalfe’s family is being supported by specialist officers and Cleveland Police’s thoughts are with them at this very difficult time.

Police officers in Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool on Saturday, April 8.

Superintendent Martin Hopps, District Commander for Hartlepool, said: “Cleveland Police would like to reassure the public that this is an isolated incident and there are no wider tensions within the community.

"Police will remain in the area conducting reassurance patrols and anyone with information is encouraged to speak with officers or contact the Major Enquiry Team by calling 101.”

