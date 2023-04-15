News you can trust since 1877
Murder investigation launched after woman, 44, dies following incident in Brougham Terrace in Hartlepool on Good Friday

Police have confirmed a murder investigation is under way after the death of a woman who suffered injuries in a Hartlepool street on Good Friday.

By Ross Robertson
Published 15th Apr 2023, 11:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 11:51 BST

Laura Metcalfe, 44, was the victim of the incident that took place in Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool, on Friday 7 April 2023.

Cleveland Police confirmed this morning that she has died from her injuries and a murder investigation is underway.

The force said Laura Metcalfe’s family is being supported by specialist officers and Cleveland Police’s thoughts are with them at this very difficult time.

Police officers in Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool on Saturday, April 8.Police officers in Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool on Saturday, April 8.
Superintendent Martin Hopps, District Commander for Hartlepool, said: “Cleveland Police would like to reassure the public that this is an isolated incident and there are no wider tensions within the community.

"Police will remain in the area conducting reassurance patrols and anyone with information is encouraged to speak with officers or contact the Major Enquiry Team by calling 101.”

​People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.