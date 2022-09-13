News you can trust since 1877
Murder suspect appears in court after man dies following Hartlepool incident

A man has appeared in court charged with murder of a 55-year-old man who died in hospital after suffering injuries more than a week earlier.

By Mark Payne
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 9:22 am
Updated Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 11:48 am

Norman Ryan died on September 9 after he was taken to Middlesbrough’s James Cook University Hospital following an incident in Troutpool Close, on the Central Estate, Hartlepool, on August 31.

Kieran Potts, 23, of Moffat Road, Hartlepool, appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning.

No plea was entered and the case was sent to Teesside Crown Court on October 11.

Troutpool Close, on Hartlepool's Central Estate, where emergency services rushed after Norman Ryan was reported to have suffered serious injuries before later dying in hospital.

District Judge Steven Hood said: “The charge that you face is one that can only be heard at the crown court.”

He added: “Murder is a charge where the magistrates court must remand in custody.”

Police said Mr Ryan had been in hospital since the alleged incident at around 6.45pm on August 31.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 155849, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

The Hartlepool case will be heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court. Picture by FRANK REID